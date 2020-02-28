Homeless Being Turned Away from DFW Airport

There's new action at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to stop dozens of homeless from packing into Terminal A.

Wednesday, DFW Airport Police say they counted 130 people camped out in a hallway in the terminal.

NBC 5 reported this week how one traveler said she was threatened Tuesday by a homeless man when she got off a flight.

"I tried not to make eye contact but he got real close to me and he said, 'I heard what you said, bitch. I'm going to f'ing kill you,'” said Deborah Schwan, a retired teacher in Midlothian.

Thursday, police say they warned the homeless they would no longer be allowed to stay at the airport.

Friday, police began stopping people as they exited the DART train which is how the homeless get to the airport from downtown Dallas.

DFW Airport police were checking for employee badges or asking people about flight information.

A couple dozen people were seen being turned away.

In addition to turning people away, police say they were giving out information on where to go for shelter.