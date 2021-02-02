Homeland Security Wants Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine for All, Regardless of Immigration Status

The Department of Homeland Security advocates in support of equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine to all, including those living in the country without legal permission and those in underserved communities.

DHS said Monday that in compliance with law and policy, it is committed to getting the vaccine to all who need it- regardless of their race, ethnicity, nationality, etc.

"It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine. DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines," the DHS said in a statement.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, has an action plan in place to ensure the protection of those requesting vaccines. This plan includes creating and maintaining fixed facilities, introducing pop-up or temporary vaccination sites, and providing mobile vaccination sites.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not be permitted to enforce anything at or near any vaccine distribution sites.

This is a part of ICE’s location policy that states that ICE cannot and will not enforce anything at or near health care facilities unless the matter is extremely extraordinary.

DHS is pushing for all people currently in the United States to get vaccinated as soon as people are eligible under local distribution guidelines.