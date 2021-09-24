Friends and classmates honored a Prosper High School cheerleader Friday who was severely injured earlier this week.

Makayla Noble, 16, suffered spinal cord damage during a backyard tumbling accident on Monday, according to longtime family friend Tiffany Smith.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“It was just a freak accident,” Smith said.

Friday, at the homecoming game for Prosper High School, many in the crowd wore purple, one of Makayla’s favorite colors.

So did the varsity cheer squad, a tribute to their teammate who remains hospitalized in Plano.

There was also a moment of silence at Friday’s game.

Cheerleaders for the opposing team, Little Elm High School, presented Noble’s father, Greg Noble, who was in attendance, with a $1,900 donation.

It was a touching gesture that brought some watching to tears.

Smith said Makayla Noble is filled with joy and hope.

“Even in the last couple of days, it’s already so evident that she is going to do everything she can to overcome this. Over yesterday and today, she’s learned how to brush her teeth again. She is learning how to feed herself again,” Smith said.

An online fundraiser set up to help cover medical expenses had raised more than $100,000 as of Friday evening.

“We can’t collect enough money to cover the expense this family is going to incur over the years,” Smith said.