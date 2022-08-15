Home Explosion and Fire Kills One and Injures 5 Others in Garland

A home explosion in Garland led to a fire and sent a family of six to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Garland Fire Department. Family members said the mother died Sunday night from her injuries.

Firefighters said the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Sunday for a house in the 600 block of E. Ridgewood Dr., that partially exploded and was on fire.

"It sounded like a bomb, it was, it was like 'boom' it was very hard," said Jose "Ramiro" Rodriguez who was outside doing yard work when he witnessed the side of the home explode and burst into flames.

"There was a boy, about 15-years-old, and he asked for help (in Spanish), 'ayuda, ayuda, ayuda.' I ran there to the room and I found the two little kids on fire, [their] shirts and everything. I took off the shirts, I burned my fingers," explained Rodriguez who also had to receive treatment for his burned hands. "There was another lady on the other side, and there was fire on her clothes and everything."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"The young man ran out asking for help, torched, started rolling in the grass even the grass caught on fire," said Jose Rodriguez, who lives across the street with his wife Dalilah and their two kids under two. "It was horrible, something you see out of a movie, they were lit up on fire."

"We just heard a loud bang, like an explosion, and we ran out to see what was going on, and he ran and said, 'Call 911," said Dalilah Carrillo, wife of Jose and niece of Ramiro. "My uncle was the first one to the scene, I went out to help, I walked a few of the victims to the ambulance, looking back to their injuries, it's hard."

Family members tell us the kids and adults inside the home were taken to Parkland Hospital and to Medical City Plano for their burn injuries.

Two adults are in stable condition, but the three kids ages 15, 5 and 2, remain in critical condition, according to a relative. They said the matriarch of the family, 54-year-old Paula Reyes, who was a mother and grandmother, died form her injuries Sunday night.

"I'm just hoping and praying for that family and for the recovery for those who are still fighting for their lives right now," said Carrillo.

The family set up a GoFundMe Account to help with expenses. The traumatic incident comes several months after their father passed away.

All day on Monday investigators with the Garland Fire Department, ATF, and Fire Marshal's Office combed through the home to determine what caused the explosion.

Atmos Energy was also there and said in a statement that based on their preliminary investigation, they don't believe their system was involved.

"Atmos Energy’s highly trained technicians responded to a call on E. Ridgewood Dr. in Garland at the request of the Garland Fire Department. We worked closely with emergency responders and shut off gas to the home. We completed a preliminary investigation and believe that our system is operating as expected. We found no indications that our system was involved. We continue to work closely with first responders including the Garland Fire and Police Departments, the City of Garland, and all officials who responded to the event to confirm the area is safe.If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately! From a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866.322.8667."