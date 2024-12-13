Haltom City

Home destroyed in early morning Haltom City fire

Haltom City, Watauga and North Richland Hills fire departments responded to the scene

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

The Haltom City Fire Department battled a house fire early Thursday morning that left a family without a home.

Haltom City Fire, along with Watauga and North Richland Hills fire departments, were called to a house fire in the 5300 block of White Creek Drive around 3 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Upon arrival, crews found the home engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to a neighbor's home.

The fire was brought under control around 3:20 a.m.

According to the fire department, one woman suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

No firefighters were injured, according to officials.

Neighbors have started a fundraising campaign to help the mother and her 3 daughters who lost everything in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

