Home destroyed in early morning Haltom City fire

The Haltom City Fire Department battled a house fire early Thursday morning that left a family without a home.

Haltom City Fire, along with Watauga and North Richland Hills fire departments, were called to a house fire in the 5300 block of White Creek Drive around 3 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Upon arrival, crews found the home engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to a neighbor's home.

The fire was brought under control around 3:20 a.m.

According to the fire department, one woman suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

No firefighters were injured, according to officials.

Neighbors have started a fundraising campaign to help the mother and her 3 daughters who lost everything in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.