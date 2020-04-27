Home Damaged in Overnight Fire in East Fort Worth

A home in East Fort Worth is damaged following an overnight fire, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire at 2309 McGee Street at approximately 1:55 a.m.

Officials said when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from a single story home.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire, officials said.

According to fire officials, the home is believed to be vacant.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to one area of the home, and it does not appear that the home was a total loss.