Fort Worth

Home Damaged in Overnight Fire in East Fort Worth

Fire officials say the fire was contained to one area of the home, and it does not appear that the home was a total loss

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A home in East Fort Worth is damaged following an overnight fire, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire at 2309 McGee Street at approximately 1:55 a.m.

Officials said when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from a single story home.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Apr 25

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing Apr 24

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire, officials said.

According to fire officials, the home is believed to be vacant.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to one area of the home, and it does not appear that the home was a total loss.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us