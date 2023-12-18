Holidays brighter for 35,000 North Texans thanks to Salvation Army Angel Tree program

The holidays will be brighter for thousands of North Texas families thanks to the ongoing support of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

Busier than Santa’s workshop, The Salvation Army of North Texas Christmas warehouse in Dallas buzzed with excitement Tuesday.

It was one of several delivery days for the Angel Tree program.

Donated clothes and toys are sorted, bagged, and then distributed to waiting families by eager volunteers.

NBC 5 and Teleumundo 39 employees were happy to help.

“It’s really heartwarming when you make it outside and see the families in line excited to enjoy Christmas together,” said NBC5’s Scott Freidman.

“Every year at work we pick up Angels and buy presents for them, and it’s nice to be able to do this part of it as well,” said NBC5’s Deborah Ferguson.

Organizing the donations and distribution is a massive undertaking for the charity and volunteers.

“It’s really awesome when you see the shelves filled, but when you see the emptying, it’s even better because I know that my community has helped a lot of people,” said Major Dawn McFarland with The Salvation Army of North Texas.

Thanks to the generosity of North Texas, 35,000 children, seniors, and adults with special needs will have presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

“When you start hearing the stories first-hand of clients that they have served here at the Salvation Army, it will change your life,” said Lori Jones, a longtime supporter.

The North Texas Angel Tree program is the largest in the world, and the need grows each year.

Its mission is supported by long-time partners, the Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s just such an impactful part of what is needed in our city and for us to be down here and play just a small role is really a way to give back,” said Jerry Jones Jr.

Even though The Salvation Army of North Texas is no longer accepting gifts, you can still make a monetary donation to support their ongoing work to house and feed families.