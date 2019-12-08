Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019

North Texans are getting ready for Christmas, and sharing their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com!

Jill Bird
David Clay’s visit with Santa was a big fail this year! Photo credit: Rustic Grace Photo Co.
whitney vaughan
baby’s name is Reid
Sue Johnson
Seven month old English Setter, Kenya, isn’t quite too sure about Santa!
Chris & Kelley Jones (Kelley&Chris Vlog)
Hi I thought I share this sweet photo of my two kids on Santa’s lap at North park center with Santa Greyson 5 months on the left and McKenna 3 1/2 on the right
Caitlin Brooks
Attached is a pic of Madalynn & Cole visiting Santa
Kellee Heldoorn
Hadlee Heldoorn-Eitel Age 3
Tiffany Putman
Preslee, age 2
JC Loggins
Baby Wyatt Christmas from his Uncles, David and Jonathan
Denise Snow
The Snow family trying to make Christmas photos. Baker the chocolate lab is ready for his close up! This is my son, daughter in law and 2 granddaughters along with 100 lb lap dog, Baker.
Diane Thompson
Brody having fun with” The Grinch” at the pet store.
amie shields
This is Gracie, Chesney, Macie and Duke……From Amie In Forney
Josie Blaine
Milly Jean - Jack Russell
Kylie Miller
Bentley (girl) is 12 days old and the best Christmas present ever.
Sara Chea
Harlee's first Christmas
Erin Cartwright-Harrison
Our 9 month old puppy “Cosmo” loves just staring at our tree
Melissa Pickrom
Hi my name is Adaline and I asked Santa to bring me a new brother or sister!!! He said yes!!!!!!!!
Aiza Asucro
Zipper the Santa-CAT
miranda spelbring
Kynlee and Preston Cole Santa picture!
Donna Miles
Christmas picture from the Miles-Cassidy Home in Southlake!
Gonny Zvolanek
Barney Zvolanek
Jeanette Epperson
Kayson
Jan Hitchborn
Maggie in Desoto says ho ho ho
Joan Mcclaren
IMITATING THE GRINCHES CHEWOWA
Joan Mcclaren
Wainting for santa

