Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019 Published at 7:57 pm on December 8, 2019 Published at 7:57 pm on December 8, 2019 North Texans are getting ready for Christmas, and sharing their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com! 24 photos 1/24 Jill Bird David Clay’s visit with Santa was a big fail this year! Photo credit: Rustic Grace Photo Co. 2/24 whitney vaughan baby’s name is Reid 3/24 Sue Johnson Seven month old English Setter, Kenya, isn’t quite too sure about Santa! 4/24 Chris & Kelley Jones (Kelley&Chris Vlog) Hi I thought I share this sweet photo of my two kids on Santa’s lap at North park center with Santa Greyson 5 months on the left and McKenna 3 1/2 on the right 5/24 Caitlin Brooks Attached is a pic of Madalynn & Cole visiting Santa 6/24 Kellee Heldoorn Hadlee Heldoorn-Eitel Age 3 7/24 Tiffany Putman Preslee, age 2 8/24 JC Loggins Baby Wyatt Christmas from his Uncles, David and Jonathan 9/24 Denise Snow The Snow family trying to make Christmas photos. Baker the chocolate lab is ready for his close up! This is my son, daughter in law and 2 granddaughters along with 100 lb lap dog, Baker. 10/24 Diane Thompson Brody having fun with” The Grinch” at the pet store. 11/24 amie shields This is Gracie, Chesney, Macie and Duke……From Amie In Forney 12/24 Josie Blaine Milly Jean - Jack Russell 13/24 Kylie Miller Bentley (girl) is 12 days old and the best Christmas present ever. 14/24 Sara Chea Harlee's first Christmas 15/24 Erin Cartwright-Harrison Our 9 month old puppy “Cosmo” loves just staring at our tree 16/24 Melissa Pickrom Hi my name is Adaline and I asked Santa to bring me a new brother or sister!!! He said yes!!!!!!!! 17/24 Aiza Asucro Zipper the Santa-CAT 18/24 miranda spelbring Kynlee and Preston Cole Santa picture! 19/24 Donna Miles Christmas picture from the Miles-Cassidy Home in Southlake! 20/24 Gonny Zvolanek Barney Zvolanek 21/24 Jeanette Epperson Kayson 22/24 Jan Hitchborn Maggie in Desoto says ho ho ho 23/24 Joan Mcclaren IMITATING THE GRINCHES CHEWOWA 24/24 Joan Mcclaren Wainting for santa This article tagged under: holidaysMerry Meltdowns 0 More Photo Galleries General Motors New Chevy Tahoe and Suburban New gallery for article id 2271506 Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet