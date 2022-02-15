Hole in One! AT&T Announces Byron Nelson Dates

The Byron Nelson is back! Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas announced Tuesday it’s throwing its un-fore-gettable event May 9 to May 15 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

This is the first year at TPC Craig Ranch since the tournament reduced capacity in 2021 and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We are looking forward to welcoming all of our fans out to TPC Craig Ranch and providing the kind of world-class entertainment that the AT&T Byron Nelson has been known for over the last 54 years," said Clay Duvall, AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Chairman. "This tournament has always been much more than a game, and we're excited to support Momentous Institute's mission to provide family-based mental health services through our new Birdies for Mental Health initiative.”

Tickets are priced at $75 and can be purchased through the tournament's website.

Fans who attend the event will have access to golf greats, country music, and much more!

Across the street from the tournament's main entrance, The Band of Heathens will open for country music star Lee Brice to celebrate the event in full swing.

Concert tickets will be available beginning March 1 and require a separate purchase from a tournament ticket.

Funds raised at the event will benefit the Momentous Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to building and repairing the social and emotional health of children.

“By pledging their support for each birdie made before May 11th, fans can help change the odds for children in our community,” said Duvall. "And for the second year in a row, AT&T will make a $2,500 donation for each birdie or better on Hole 17 during the tournament."

To learn more about the Birdies for Mental Health Initiative or make a donation, visit www.attbyronnelson.org/birdiesmentalhealth.