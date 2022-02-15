McKinney

Hole in One! AT&T Announces Byron Nelson Dates

By Brandi Smith

Getty Images

The Byron Nelson is back! Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas announced Tuesday it’s throwing its un-fore-gettable event May 9 to May 15 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

This is the first year at TPC Craig Ranch since the tournament reduced capacity in 2021 and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We are looking forward to welcoming all of our fans out to TPC Craig Ranch and providing the kind of world-class entertainment that the AT&T Byron Nelson has been known for over the last 54 years," said Clay Duvall, AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Chairman. "This tournament has always been much more than a game, and we're excited to support Momentous Institute's mission to provide family-based mental health services through our new Birdies for Mental Health initiative.”

Tickets are priced at $75 and can be purchased through the tournament's website.

Fans who attend the event will have access to golf greats, country music, and much more!

Across the street from the tournament's main entrance, The Band of Heathens will open for country music star Lee Brice to celebrate the event in full swing.

Concert tickets will be available beginning March 1 and require a separate purchase from a tournament ticket.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

paper tag nation 33 mins ago

Fort Worth Police Announce Special Operation Targeting Paper Tags

Dallas 37 mins ago

“My Heart is Broken”: Bald Eagles' Nest Falls From Tree, High Winds to Blame

Funds raised at the event will benefit the Momentous Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to building and repairing the social and emotional health of children.  

“By pledging their support for each birdie made before May 11th, fans can help change the odds for children in our community,” said Duvall. "And for the second year in a row, AT&T will make a $2,500 donation for each birdie or better on Hole 17 during the tournament."

To learn more about the Birdies for Mental Health Initiative or make a donation, visit www.attbyronnelson.org/birdiesmentalhealth.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyByron NelsonAT&T Byron Nelson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us