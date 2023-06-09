allen mall shooting

H&M to reopen Monday at the Allen Premium Outlets

The store is located near where a gunman opened fire on shoppers, killing eight and injuring seven on May 6, 2023

By NBCDFW Staff

H&M at the Allen Premium Outlets will reopen on Monday for the first time since a gunman opened fire at the mall last month, killing eight people and injuring another seven.

On May 6, a man armed with several weapons stopped his car in the south parking lot and opened fire on shoppers at the sprawling outdoor shopping center. Among those killed were three children, including two young sisters and a boy who died alongside his parents. Three other adults were killed, including a mall security guard who died helping shoppers move to safety.

The outlet mall was closed for several weeks while the shooting was investigated and to allow ample time to honor the victims. In the days and weeks after the shooting, hundreds of people visited a makeshift memorial that began to grow outside of the mall's entrance.

H&M is expected to open at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

On May 31, the mall reopened to shoppers though the mall's more than 100 retailers each had the flexibility to set their own hours and resume business at their own pace.

Mall officials, meanwhile, said they are moving forward with plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims. Details about the memorial will be released at a later date.

allen mall shootingCollin Countyallen
