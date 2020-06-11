Hit-And-Run Leaves Fort Worth Woman in Critical Condition

A Fort Worth woman remains in critical condition after she was the victim of a hit-and-run along North Main Street.

Veronica Rivera Cortez is unconscious at John Peter Smith Hospital and breathing with the help of a machine, her family said.

Rivera Cortez was hit by a pickup truck in the 1400 block of North Main Street about 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Her daughter is appealing to the driver to turn himself in.

"If it was your mother, would you have kept driving?” Savanna De La Fuente said. “If it was your aunt or your cousin or your gramma would have kept driving off? Had it been reversed, what would you have done, you know?"

The suspect’s truck is described as a 2005-2007 dark-colored Chevy Silverado.

Witnesses said it had “cat-eye” headlights and Texas-edition rims.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Fort Worth police.