Lewisville

Hit-and-Run Driver Involved in Deadly Crash Turns Himself in

Police believe Derrell Roland Washington crashed into a Kia sedan and left the scene

The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month turned himself in last week, officials said.

Derrell Roland Washington surrendered to the Denton County Jail authorities on Dec. 26 for warrants unrelated to the hit-and-run investigation.

He now faces charges of accident involving death and accident involving serious bodily injury. His bond for those charges was set at $150,000.

On Dec. 11, Lewisville police were searching for the hit-and-run driver who they believe caused a deadly crash that night and left the scene. Police say the driver T-boned the victim's vehicle on the Interstate 35-E service road.

At about 9:30 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, who was headed westbound on Round Grove Road, T-boned a Kia sedan traveling southbound on the I-35E service road, slamming into the driver side, police said. The Tahoe was traveling well above the 45 mph speed limit, police said.

Police say the Tahoe driver made a traffic violation about three blocks east and the driver sped away when he saw a police cruiser. The officer did not pursue the driver.

Then, another police officer came upon the crash scene. The Kia driver was attempting to make a left turn, police said. The Kia driver was hospitalized, and later pronounced dead. The driver was identified as 55-year-old Subash Saha of Carrollton.

The driver of the Tahoe ran away from the crash and officers detained the second occupant of the Tahoe.

