Two Fort Worth police officers and a driver are recovering after being hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

The crash took place along Interstate 35W near Berry Street at about 1:30 a.m. as two officers, a rookie and a field training officer, were helping three drivers who hit debris on the roadway. That's when police said an oncoming driver hit the officer's patrol car from behind, pushing it into one of the disabled vehicles.

Police said the FTO got out of the vehicle and was able to help get the rookie and the other driver out of their cars moments before another car crashed into the damaged cars.

Officials told NBC 5 that all three people are expected to be OK and have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said the second driver who hit the cars left the scene without stopping. Police have not yet released any information about the second vehicle.

The investigation into the hit-and-run crash is ongoing.