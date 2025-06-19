Historic YMCA camp at Possum Kingdom Lake getting a makeover

A beloved North Texas camp is getting a major upgrade.

YMCA Camp Grady Spruce, a flagship program of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, has completed the first phase of a $10.2 million revitalization campaign, marking a new chapter for the 75-year-old camp nestled along Possum Kingdom Lake.

The improvements were unveiled this week during a special celebration with YMCA leaders, staff, and supporters in attendance. The renovations aim to enhance the camp experience for the nearly 18,000 people who visit each year, many of them children seeking connection, growth, and outdoor adventure.

Phase one of the project includes several key upgrades:

A fully renovated Ray Bean Dining Hall

Eight new cabins, boosting capacity from 140 to 256 campers

A brand-new Welcome Center, enhancing check-in procedures and on-site security

A state-of-the-art equestrian facility, complete with an enclosed training arena, restrooms, and a covered hitching post

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas President and CEO Curt Hazelbaker, who began his Y career as a camp counselor, called the renovations deeply personal.

“My first position at the YMCA was a camp counselor, so I have a deep appreciation and connection to the positive impacts of camp. It stays with you long after you leave the campfire circle,” Hazelbaker said. “At Camp Grady, friendships form without filters, and kids can learn life-long values. The upgrades we’ve made improve their experience and ensure future campers are set for success. This is only the beginning.”

The transformation was made possible thanks to contributions from community donors, many of whom have their own ties to the camp.

“All this work at camp was made possible by generous donors, and most of these folks had an experience at camp,” Hazelbaker added. “They grew up here or work for us here, or sent their kids here. All of this has happened through generous contributions. It’s neat to see they recognize the impact camp has on folks and they want to make sure kids in the future have that.”

Beyond the physical improvements, the YMCA sees the investment as a direct response to a growing mental health challenge. A recent advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General warns of a nationwide decline in in-person social interaction, particularly among youth. The American Psychological Association has also noted that young people are especially vulnerable to loneliness and digital overstimulation.

“I look forward to seeing kids connect with nature, I don’t think they get enough of it anymore, being at home behind a screen,” Garner said. “And when you come out here, you have this great, big lake as your screen. It really teaches them how to be in a natural environment and be away from home unplugged, meeting friends, connecting with each other.”

Camp Grady Spruce leaders say they’re committed to being part of the solution.

“We’re excited to see the faces of campers who now can enjoy these new spaces,” said Cassandra Marlatt, Executive Director of Camp Grady Spruce. “These renovations will bolster our ability to continue to foster meaningful relationships and create a welcoming and enriching environment.”

Camp Grady Spruce, once a summer-only operation, now runs year-round, offering programming that builds confidence, resilience, and relationships in a setting designed to unplug and recharge.

To learn more about the YMCA of Dallas’ strategic growth plan, click here.