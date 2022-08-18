Historic ‘White Only' Sign, Art Over Dallas Drinking Fountain Rededicated Thursday

Part of pre-civil rights Dallas County will go on display again as a sign that reads “white only” over a drinking fountain at the county Records Building will be rededicated Thursday.

County Commissioner John Wiley Price was instrumental in making sure that the sign, and the art installment surrounding it, are front and center.

Price said it is important that the conversation around it doesn’t fade.

“So that people don’t forget,” Price said. “I’m going to continue with every breath in my body, to continue to lay out what the facts are. It’s not to make people feel uncomfortable. It is designed so that you will know the true history.”

A faded sign that read “white only” was found near a drinking fountain in 2003 when another sign, that had covered it, fell off the wall.

Then, in 2013, it was memorialized with an art installation. Recently though, it was removed during the renovation of the building.

Price said they have now discovered new memorabilia and landmarks of the segregation era from other county buildings. This includes a reminder of “colored women’s restrooms.” Those items will also now be on display.

The installation is accompanied by a 15-second video, that Price said, demonstrates how water was used and weaponized against Black people.

Price said that not everyone was onboard with his mission to keep the sign visible. Some people in the Black community did not want it as a reminder of dark times.

The rededication ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the first-floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Records Building, at the corner of Elm and Houston Streets.