An iconic market in McKinney is back open, a month after owners shut it down. Vendors and shoppers are returning this weekend to the rebranded Third Monday McKinney Trade Days.

The market has roots dating back to the 1800s.

It’s under new management who says it isn't going anywhere.

“I think it’s a staple of McKinney and these vendors really thrive on this location. There are not a lot of vending opportunities for small businesses,” said Nikki McBride, manager of Third Monday McKinney Trade Days

The market, located along Highway 380, is open the weekend before the third Monday of every month.