McKinney

Historic Trade Day Market in McKinney Reopens a Month After Closing

The rebranded market reopens this weekend under new management

By Meredith Yeomans

An iconic market in McKinney is back open, a month after owners shut it down. Vendors and shoppers are returning this weekend to the rebranded Third Monday McKinney Trade Days.
NBC 5 News

An iconic market in McKinney is back open, a month after owners shut it down. Vendors and shoppers are returning this weekend to the rebranded Third Monday McKinney Trade Days.

The market has roots dating back to the 1800s.

It’s under new management who says it isn't going anywhere.

“I think it’s a staple of McKinney and these vendors really thrive on this location. There are not a lot of vending opportunities for small businesses,” said Nikki McBride, manager of Third Monday McKinney Trade Days

The market, located along Highway 380, is open the weekend before the third Monday of every month.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

McKinney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us