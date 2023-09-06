Hinojosa working with schools to build crop of strong leaders

Michael Hinojosa, former Dallas ISD superintendent, is still putting on a suit each day, now working as a consultant and helping school districts hire, train, and inspire new leaders to run schools.

"I don't miss it, I'm having a great time," said Hinojosa.

He's unplugged in his own way.

"I didn't even know when the first day of school was this year," he said.

"That keeps me in the game, keeps me in the airport a lot. All the people at the airport, the staff members, they all recognize it's you again."

His recognition is one of the reasons many speculated politics was in his future, and he finally admits that being the mayor of Dallas was in his eyesight.

"I was told that I had a shot. But they also told me that, you know, to beat him, you got to beat him up. I said I'm not that kind of guy. I would be out of character," said Hinojosa. "And if I'm still relevant next time, maybe, but I knew that I had this other opportunity to work with superintendents, especially urban superintendents. And that's really where I've gotten my joy."

Hinojosa is and a group of other superintendents recently worked with the group "Chiefs for Change." Together, they put together a report on the challenged faced by school superintendents and the ways in which the job has changed.

"It is a crisis in leadership at this time. And it doesn't help when it's coming from the state government or the federal government. Look at what's happening, you know about books that are not allowed to be read and censorship. I mean, this reminds me of a third-world country with some of the antics that you see there".

He says there's no accountability and no diversity in private schools.

"They got the best kids, you better do well, because you got to cherry pick the kids you got, and they have to have a high test score to get in your school, you better do very well. But that's why I was so proud of the students who had nothing who made it because I was one of those kids," he said.

Hinojosa says Dallas ISD invested in innovation schools, new ways of learning, and it stopped the drain to other districts. He's less worried about students running to private schools as much as he is schools everywhere looking for quick fixes after the pandemic. He says they have to stay the course.

"This is also going to keep people from innovating because, you know, we didn't work is what they're gonna say. But I think you know, income, incrementalism is innovations, worst enemy, and you've got to keep trying to push the envelope and try to find a better solution."

He's happy with where DISD is headed under the new superintendent, Stephanie Elizalde.

"I think she's doing well. She's smart. She's a warrior. She's a champion. It's a tough job. And she's not me. And thank goodness for everybody that she's not me."

Hinojosa says the fight now is to find and grow more leaders, who can weather the attacks on public schools these days.... and stay committed to helping our kids grow.

"You can't let people steal your mojo, just because there's a lot of vitriol in the air. So people have to be courageous, they have to be in it for the long game. And we have to teach them skills, so that they can handle things."