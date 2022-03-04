Hinojosa to Host Final Dallas ISD State of the District Address

Friday, outgoing Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa will hold his final State of the District address.

He is expected to discuss the future of the district and the pandemic era challenges facing students.

Hinojosa’s office released a preview of what the Hinojosa will discuss. Topics include "creating a new narrative for urban schools," the district's role in job creation and details on "innovative new projects," a news release previewed.

Hinojosa will also discuss the recent passing of the largest bond in the state's history, district initiatives and student performances.

The State of the District address will begin at noon.

Hinojosa, who announced in January that he was leaving his role as superintendent, first launched State of the District addresses in 2019.

Hinojosa, 65, hasn’t publicly said what his next plans are. The district's school board is expected to narrow candidates for his replacement this spring and have someone in place by the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local political observers have speculated over whether Hinojosa would seek public office – perhaps as soon as the upcoming 2023 Dallas mayoral race.