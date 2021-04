First responders recovered a body from the Trinity River on Saturday morning, police say.

Police said a hiker spotted the body of an unidentified female around 8:30 a.m. near Loop 12, by the Joppa Preserve.

Dallas Fire-Rescue retrieved her body at about 10:45 a.m.

Police said the body did not have any trauma and the case is being classified as an unexplained death pending identification and autopsy results.