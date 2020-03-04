Grand Prairie

Highway Mural in Grand Prairie Being Restored

City of Grand Prairie

One of North Texas' public works of art is getting some love.

Grand Prairie's prairie-themed mural along Interstate 30 is being restored Thursday after years of exposure to the elements and car exhaust.

The mural, painted on the walls of the I-30 bridge over Belt Line Road, spans 617 feet of concrete and depicts prairie scenes and wetlands from the city's frontier days. The restoration project will clean, repair and add a topcoat to brighten, sharpen and add years of life to the painting.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas tornado 32 mins ago

2 Former Deputies Indicted in Alleged Looting of Tornado-Ravaged Home Depot

Fort Worth 4 hours ago

2 Residents and 2 Firefighters Injured in Apartment Fire in Fort Worth

The mural was painted in 2003 by local artist Tommy Weddle to commemorate the Breeder's Cup Thoroughbred Horse Race at Lone Star Park that year.

California-based Fine Art Conservaiton Lab, Inc. is undertaking the restoration work.

The project is expected to lead to traffic delays and lane closures through March 15, according to Grand Prairie police.

🚨Traffic lane closures🚨GRAND PRAIRIE RESTORES PRAIRIE MURAL ON BELT LINE ROAD UNDER I-30 Fine Art Conservation Lab,...

Posted by Grand Prairie Police on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairiepublic art
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us