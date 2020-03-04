Highway Mural in Grand Prairie Being Restored

One of North Texas' public works of art is getting some love.

Grand Prairie's prairie-themed mural along Interstate 30 is being restored Thursday after years of exposure to the elements and car exhaust.

The mural, painted on the walls of the I-30 bridge over Belt Line Road, spans 617 feet of concrete and depicts prairie scenes and wetlands from the city's frontier days. The restoration project will clean, repair and add a topcoat to brighten, sharpen and add years of life to the painting.

The mural was painted in 2003 by local artist Tommy Weddle to commemorate the Breeder's Cup Thoroughbred Horse Race at Lone Star Park that year.

California-based Fine Art Conservaiton Lab, Inc. is undertaking the restoration work.

The project is expected to lead to traffic delays and lane closures through March 15, according to Grand Prairie police.