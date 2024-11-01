Highland Village students trick-or-treat to save elementary school

It's a cherished childhood tradition, the once-a-year door-to-door quest for something sweet. But this year in Highland Village, kids were on a mission for more.

On Halloween night, more than a dozen parents and kids gathered to collect signatures from neighbors opposing the possible closure of Highland Village Elementary School.

It’s one of five campuses officials in Lewisville ISD are considering closing.

"A lot of us bought our homes specifically for this school and specifically for the culture and the walking and just for the friendships we've made,” said Olga Reed.

Reed organized Thursday’s mission in preparation for a listening tour district officials will hold next month.

She said they've already collected 1,700 signatures online.

Still, the district has said it needs to find a way to fix a $4.5 million deficit.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Lori Rapp also told NBC 5, the district has fewer students to serve.

"We have peaked in enrollment around 2015-2016 at 53,000. And over the next 10 years, we're forecasted to stabilize enrollment at around 45,000,” she said.

Reed’s daughter attended Highland Village from kindergarten through fifth grade.

She said her fourth grader, Sawyer, has thrived at the school.

“Sawyer has had teachers that have really poured into him and have seen him and what he needs and challenges,” said Reed.

She worries that a move would disrupt not only friendships but his education.

“This school is one of the best schools in the district, STARR tests, teacher retention, lightning in a bottle of staff in this school,” she said.

Other elementary schools on the district's shortlist for closure include B.B. Owen, Creekside, Garden Ridge and Polser Stem Academy.

District officials have said that a final decision won't be made until December.