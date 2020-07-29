Highland Park ISD to Start School on Aug. 20, In-Person Instruction to Begin Sept. 8

Highland Park ISD has announced that class will begin on Aug. 20, and in-person instruction will begin on Sept. 8.

This announcement comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a guidance on Tuesday stating that Texas counties do not have the authority to preemptively close schools on a preventative basis because of COVID-19.

Paxton's guidance states that the decision to close schools is left to the school system leaders, and as such, Highland Park ISD said it will continue to take a "thoughtful, measured approach to beginning the school year."

The school district said that despite the fact that guidance from various entities may change, the health and safety of students, staff, families, and the community is the top priority.

According to Highland Park ISD, the school district aims to be ready to provide quality education in an environment designed to protect students and staff from the spread of the virus whenever in-person instruction begins.

The school district is working to prepare its facilities to ensure student and staff safety. It is also making sure that the correct protocols and systems are in place for in-person instruction.

Highland Park ISD said the district will consult with relevant public health authorities to evaluate options in light of the challenges that stem from the start of school this year.