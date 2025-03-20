High winds fuel fire that spreads to three homes in Far North Dallas

In Far North Dallas on Thursday, a fire spread across three homes in just minutes. NBC 5 was on the ground as first responders worked to put out the flames before more damage could be done.

The fire broke out before 4 p.m. on Squaw Valley Drive in a neighborhood off Preston Road. At the scene, Dallas Fire-Rescue said persistent high winds contributed to the fire spreading to three homes. NBC 5 obtained cellphone footage showing flames bursting through windows and from the roof of a house.

A neighbor described how quickly the fire spread, saying the wind had him concerned for his own house halfway up the street.

“When I rounded the corner, smoke was just billowing out of the house. [I was] surprised at the amount of it,” said Stephen Scott, who lives nearby.

Scott said he watched as firefighters worked to control the fire, which began to spread from one house to two neighboring homes.

“From the time I got here to the time the next [home] started burning, it was 10 minutes,” Scott said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire started while the homeowner was working in a backyard shed.

“And because of the high winds, it traveled to the house. He tried to extinguish it himself, [but] was not able to,” said Deputy Chief Gilbert Peña.

When first responders arrived, they saw flames at a second house, then a third. Peña said weather conditions contributed to the problem.

“And that’s why there was such a big response—because of the high winds today,” he said.

Scott said the wind had him worried as well, despite living several houses down.

“We did have concern about it spreading,” he said. “It went to the next house so quickly, it was possible to conceive it could go through the whole neighborhood if not contained.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded with six engines, four trucks, and four battalion chiefs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.