High Winds Flip Mobile Home Upside Down in Parker County

Severe storms brought winds strong enough to overturn a mobile home in Parker County Wednesday night, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Enchanted Lakes Circle in Azle.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Parker County Emergency Services said powerful winds rolled the trailer home upside down and sent debris flying. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

A total of six people who were living in the home are now displaced.

Fire crews were also busy clearing storm debris from roadways in the area. The roads are now clear.

Authorities did not describe the severity of the injuries of those hospitalized.

It has not been confirmed if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.