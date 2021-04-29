Azle

High Winds Flip Mobile Home Upside Down in Parker County

Emergency services said three people were taken to the hospital

By Alanna Quillen

Severe storms brought winds strong enough to overturn a mobile home in Parker County Wednesday night, sending three people to the hospital.
Metro

Severe storms brought winds strong enough to overturn a mobile home in Parker County Wednesday night, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Enchanted Lakes Circle in Azle.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Parker County Emergency Services said powerful winds rolled the trailer home upside down and sent debris flying. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

southlake 19 hours ago

Car Explosion on Southlake Highway Caught on Camera

A total of six people who were living in the home are now displaced.

Fire crews were also busy clearing storm debris from roadways in the area. The roads are now clear.

Authorities did not describe the severity of the injuries of those hospitalized.

It has not been confirmed if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.

This article tagged under:

AzleParker Countysevere stormsstorm damage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us