High Winds Cause Outages and Falling Debris for Much of North Texas

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. with sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph expected and gusts to 50 mph. Be sure to secure any loose objects. The winds will decrease a bit Friday, but it'll still be breezy.

The winds have knocked limbs into power lines, leading to power outages across the Metroplex while also delaying roughly 160 arrivals and departures at area airports.

As of 3 p.m., Oncor said the strong winds are being blamed for roughly 2,700 power outages affecting roughly 119,000 customers Thursday. Just after 1 p.m., the number of outages reported was roughly half that number.

The power outages knocked out power to several traffic signals in Carrollton, prompting police to tweet out a warning to drivers.

The Dallas Police Department shut down the 1500 block of Elm Street after reports of falling debris from a nearby building had fallen onto the street, according to a tweet from Deputy Chief Israel Herrera.

A structure on the 9th-floor pool deck of The National high-rise residences was on the edge after being blown from high winds earlier in the afternoon on Thursday, according to the Dallas Fire Department.

It is unknown what falling debris has caused the street closure no injuries have been reported.

Oncor Electric said they have response teams actively responding to reports of outages related to wind gusts. Falling limbs can bring down power lines and Oncor reminds everyone that if a power line is down to leave the area immediately and call 911.

No matter who your provider is, to report outages to Oncor call 888-313-4747 or text OUT to 66267. North Texans can also use the MyOncor app or select “Report an Outage” located above the map.