High School Senior Kicked Out of Private Colleyville School for Being Gay

A high school senior who was expelled from a conservative Christian school in Colleyville for being gay says he wants to start a conversation to help other young people like himself.

Devin Bryant, 18, a senior at Covenant Christian Academy, was kicked out in August after he came out as gay, Bryant said.

"I liked attending the school,” Bryant said.

He started at the school in pre-kindergarten and said by senior year most of his friends knew about his sexual identity.

But he kept it mostly to himself.

Then came time for seniors to paint their parking spots, a senior tradition, and Bryant planned to include the word "gay" on his.

That's when administrators called him in for a meeting and told him he had to keep his sexuality to himself, he said.

"And also to not necessarily date anybody and associate that identity. Or tell people publicly about the identity,” Bryant said.

He said he agreed and thought that was the end of it.

“I just wanted to graduate really,” he said.

Then a new headmaster decided to expel him, Bryant said.

He was kicked out from the school he had attended his whole life on Aug. 8.

"I guess it was just shock and then later on in the day it was sadness,” he said.

In a statement, the headmaster, Tony Jeffrey, stands by his decision.

"We believe the Bible to be the infallible, inerrant word of God that has the final say in all matters of faith and practice,” Jeffrey said. “The expression of human sexuality is appropriate only within the boundaries of a marital relationship between one man and one woman."

Jeffrey called Bryant an “outstanding student” and wished him well in his studies “and in life.”

Bryant stressed he’s not attacking the school but wants the top administrators held accountable.

"I feel like it kind of happened and got swept under the rug,” he said.

Bryant says he only now feels comfortable talking about this.

He's now going to a public school and plans to study sociology in college.

"I know there are other kids out there that feel the same way I do or are like me,” he said. “And it would benefit them for a conversation to start and for somebody to say something about it."

Bryant said each young person has to weigh a number of factors before coming out as gay but is comfortable with his own decision.

"I like life being 'out' rather than life being closeted,” Bryant said.