High school senior dies after being severely burned in North Texas, man arrested

An arrest has been made after a high school senior who was severely burned by a gasoline fire in North Texas died on Sunday.

The Jacksboro Police Department said 23-year-old Sebastian Lindsey is charged with manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Madison Lewis.

Jacksboro Police

The fatal incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in the 600 block of West Pine in Jacksboro, about an hour and a half away from Fort Worth.

Police said at around 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the Faith Community Hospital after reports of a burn victim who was rushed to the emergency room.

Investigators reported that witnesses stated they were spending time with Lewis and Lindsey in the backyard of a house located on West Pine. They had a small fire burning inside a metal barrel. Witnesses added that Lewis stood beside the barrel while Lindsey wanted to make the fire bigger.

In an attempt to do so, Lindsey allegedly poured gasoline on the dwindling flames, causing the fire to splash across the barrel and catch Lewis's hair and clothing.

Authorities said they were later told that those who were at the home feared getting in trouble because there was alcohol involved, and instead of calling 911, they drove the burned teen to the hospital in a private car.

Lewis was airlifted from Faith Community Hospital to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where she was treated for burns over most of her body, according to police.

Unfortunately, Lewis died from her injuries on Sunday, Jan. 7. She was a student at Jacksboro High School.

The police department said it secured a warrant for Lindsey's arrest and took him into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 8. He is booked at the Jack County Jail without a bond.