High School Holds Drive-By Parade for Graduating Seniors

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life across North Texas for everyone, including high school seniors who cannot attend a traditional graduation.

But at International Leadership of Texas: Arlington-Grand Prairie High School, administrators did their best to celebrate their top achieving student’s accomplishments in spite of it all, by holding a parade.

“We just wanted to come up with a way to show them how much we appreciate them and really care about them,” Principal Quentyn Seamster said.

Among those on the side of the road was valedictorian Amanpreet Chahal, who became visibly emotional.

“I really liked it,” she said. “Despite it not being a typical year, we still did it, you should still be proud of your accomplishments.”

On Tuesday Gov. Greg Abbott announced state guidance for high school graduations, presenting four different options: