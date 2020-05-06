coronavirus

High School Holds Drive-By Parade for Graduating Seniors

By Jack Highberger

NBC 5 News

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life across North Texas for everyone, including high school seniors who cannot attend a traditional graduation.

But at International Leadership of Texas: Arlington-Grand Prairie High School, administrators did their best to celebrate their top achieving student’s accomplishments in spite of it all, by holding a parade.

“We just wanted to come up with a way to show them how much we appreciate them and really care about them,” Principal Quentyn Seamster said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Among those on the side of the road was valedictorian Amanpreet Chahal, who became visibly emotional.

“I really liked it,” she said. “Despite it not being a typical year, we still did it, you should still be proud of your accomplishments.”

On Tuesday Gov. Greg Abbott announced state guidance for high school graduations, presenting four different options:

  • Completely virtual ceremonies that take place entirely online, with the use of video conference or other technologies.
  • Hybrid ceremonies, which consist of a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups.
  • Vehicle ceremonies, in which students and their families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at a time with their families alongside them.
  • Outdoor, in-person ceremonies, which are currently permitted for counties as follows: From May 15-31, an outdoor ceremony may take place in a rural county that has an attestation as described in the Governor’s Report to Open Texas that remains in effect seven days prior to the ceremony. 
  • An outdoor ceremony may take place in any Texas county on or after June 1.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us