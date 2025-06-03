Applicants without college experience would have a pathway to become a Dallas police officer through a pilot program under consideration by the city.

A City Council committee on Tuesday recommended advancing what officials called a “new pathway" for applicants who are at least 21 years old and can demonstrate three years of stable employment.

Jarred Davis, the director of the city’s civil service board, said the program would give Dallas police another option to expand access to a talent pool that may have the necessary work and life experience, even without college credit.

“We want to open up a new pathway,” Davis said. “Like a funnel to get more people in front of DPD.”

Currently, competing cities like Houston, Austin and San Antonio offer applicants without college experience a path to enter the policing profession.

“Dallas is the only one that does not have a pathway with a high school diploma and/or GED,” Dallas Police Department Assistant Chief Israel Herrera said.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee rejected an initial proposal last fall that would have provided an option for high school graduates without established work experience.

“Is the person mature enough to take on what we’re asking them to do to become a Dallas police officer?” Councilmember Kathy Stewart asked. “That’s a huge responsibility.”

The proposal would partner with UNT-Dallas, allowing recruits to earn up to 45 college credit hours for the academic work they complete during the basic peace officer course at the Dallas Police Academy.

Last fall, Dallas voters passed a charter amendment requiring the city to maintain a level of 4,000 sworn officers.

It’s a total that the department has not come close to achieving, though Dallas police is growing its ranks.

During the same committee update on Tuesday, Dallas police reported that its staffing numbers had increased to 3,215 officers, marking the highest number since 2017, according to the city.

Additionally, the police department projects it will exceed its hiring goal of 300 new officers by the end of September.

Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn commended the department for significant progress while continuing to encourage strategies to recruit and retain more officers.

“You’ve got a ratio of officers leaving to being hired, that’s the best I’ve seen since I’ve been on council,” Mendelsohn said. “You’re on the right track. You got to keep going.”