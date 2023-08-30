High school cheerleader gets prosthetic leg after months-long wait

In an update to a story we brought you several months ago, a high school student who unexpectedly lost her leg is back on the field with her cheer squad, thanks to a special prosthesis. NBC 5 caught up with Brooke Walker again just as she kicked off her senior year with big expectations.

Walker said dreamed of this day for months. She’s rejoined the Rockwall-Heath High School after school cheer doing what she loves.

“It feels so great to get up and walk around and be a part of the sport that I watched for so many months, go on without me,” Walker said. “And now I'm out there on the mat doing it with my teammates.”

The journey began in March when she lost part of her leg due to a blood clot. Her left leg was amputated from the middle of her calf down. When NBC 5 met Walker in April just after the amputation, she was performing stunts from a wheelchair, still waiting, and believing she'd get the perfect prosthetic fit.

Over school break, she got her wish just in time for senior year. On cell phone video taken by her mother, Walker is seen on the football field at the first game of the season cheering with her new leg.

Today, she has the same positive outlook she's been known for all this time.

“I'm getting better every day as I keep practicing,” said Walker. “No one can control what happens to them, but they can control how they deal with it, and how they come back and how they show themselves to the world and how they trust in God's plan through it all.”

Walker said she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. After graduation, she hopes to cheer at the collegiate level.

