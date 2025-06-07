Hickory Creek police say road rage led to shooting Friday afternoon

The Hickory Creek Police Department says a shooting Friday afternoon stemmed from a road rage incident and investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Oak Drive and Country Lane just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The police department said there was a road rage incident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35E near the University of North Texas that escalated as the vehicles involved entered the Town of Hickory Creek.

Police say that during the confrontation, a man shot a woman multiple times.

Officers arrived quickly, taking the man into custody and rendering aid until the woman, who was taken to Medical City Denton, where she is listed in stable condition according to police.

A woman who was a passenger in the man's vehicle was also detained as a witness, according to police.

"We want to assure our community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety," the Hickory Creek Police Department said in a press release.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the road rage incident to contact the Hickory Creek Police Department at (940) 497-3520.

