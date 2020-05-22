Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Protection After More Than 100 years in Car Rental Business

"No business is built for zero revenue," the car rental company says as it struggles because of the coronavirus pandemic

Hertz sign
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company’s business.

The Estero, Florida-based company’s lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a release from the company.

By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Montague County 16 mins ago

TX Task Force 2 Deployed to Montague County After Severe Storms

Starting in mid-March, the company — whose car-rental brands also include Dollar and Thrifty — lost all revenue when travel shut down due to the novel coronavirus, and it started missing payments in April. Hertz has also been plagued by management upheaval, naming its fourth CEO in six years on May 18.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us