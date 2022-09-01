Here's Why Your Electricity Bill Will Likely Go Up $5 a Month, Starting Today

A small part of your monthly electric bill is going up today, but it won’t generate much sticker shock.

The rate increase will be just over half a cent per kilowatt hour for customers of Oncor, the Dallas-based utility that transmits electricity from power plants to North Texas homes. The change translates to an extra $5.17 for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts of electricity a month, Oncor said.

The increase is the latest routine adjustment to variable delivery charges, which typically occur in the fall and spring and are approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

In most years, the rate for the variable charge rises in the fall and declines in the spring. Last March, for example, Oncor’s variable rate was reduced by 0.26 cents. That led to a reduction of $2.63 for households using 1,000 kilowatts a month.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.