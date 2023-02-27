Here's Why it's So Hazy in Parts of North Texas Monday

You may notice that the sky in North Texas looks a little hazy today. That is because strong westerly winds transported dust from the west into North Texas. The dust was visible on our tower cameras Monday morning. The sky looked very hazy.

Views in Dallas and Ft. Worth around 8 A.M. Monday morning

Dallas skyline 8:30 A.M. Monday

A wind advisory was in effect overnight for winds that could gust up to 50 mph and that's exactly what happened. Just before midnight Ft. Worth Alliance Airport reported a wind gust of 55 mph. Just after midnight, McKinney had a wind gust of 58 mph.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Top wind gusts from Midnight- 8 A.M. Monday

Vehicles parked outside overnight may have dust spots on them once morning dew dries.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported moderately poor air quality for the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area Sunday. The air quality forecast for Monday and Tuesday calls for good conditions. The dust will be higher in the atmosphere and not at the surface.