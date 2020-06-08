Here’s What Fort Worth Facilities Are Reopening in June

Certain city facilities in Fort Worth will reopen in early June, the City of Fort Worth said.

According to officials with the City of Fort Worth, the city will adhere to the following principles when making decisions about reopening:

Facilities will not reopen until public health professionals determine that it is safe to do so.

Facilities will reopen when adequate sanitation and protection supplies are on hand to ensure employee and public safety.

Facilities will reopen when modifications have been completed, such as installing plexiglass dividers and moving furniture to ensure social distancing.

When residents will notice certain changes when visiting the city facilities that have reopened.

Health screenings will take place at all city facilities, and visitors and staff will be asked to wear face coverings while in the public areas.

The facilities have also been modified to promote social distancing. In some cases, furniture has been removed or spaced farther apart. Protective barriers have been installed as needed.

"Although the city never closed, we did temporarily close libraries, community centers and municipal courts," City Manager David Cooke said. "With COVID-19 public health measures holding steady or declining, we intend to reopen these facilities in a safe and phased manner. We are committed to ensuring that staff have the supplies they need and that we are limiting the number of people in our buildings. This summer, the plan is to have all facilities operating with limited service with a few exceptions."

Here are the limited reopenings and service changes currently scheduled:

Animal Care & Control

The main shelter and the two PetSmart Adoption Centers are open to the public.

Guests must wear face coverings when visiting the facility. Temperature checks will be performed at the entrance to the main shelter. Social distancing will be practiced at all times.

City Council

The City Council meetings on June 2 were open to the public, but seating was limited to promote social distancing.

Council meetings on June 9 have been canceled.

Community Centers

Six community centers opened on June 1. These facilities are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays for fitness center use only based on the size of the room and social distancing protocols:

Como, 4660 Horne St.

North Tri-Ethnic, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

Victory Forest, 3427 Hemphill St.

Handley Meadowbrook, 6201 Beaty St.

Chisholm Trail, 4936 McPherson Blvd.

Northside, 1100 N.W. 18th St.

Visitors can register online for fitness center times.

According to the City of Fort Worth, additional centers will open as protective measures are put in place.

Food distribution programs at these community centers will continue to follow a drive-thru model.

Consumer Health

Classes for food handlers, child care and pool operators resumed on June 3.

Guests must wear face coverings in all classes and in the Hazel Harvey Peace Center for Neighborhoods.

Social distancing must be practiced at all times, the City of Fort Worth said.

Diversity and Inclusion

Client meetings will be conducted via phone or Webex, and in-person meetings will be conducted by appointment only.

Those looking to schedule a meeting should call 817-392-7525.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The Garden will also be open on weekends beginning June 13.

The first and last hours of the day are reserved for GROW members.

Tickets should be purchased online to allow for contactless payment.

The Garden Center will be closed except for ticketing and restrooms access.

The Trellis Gift Shop will open with limited capacity, allowing only four guests to enter at a time.

Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge

The Nature Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays beginning on June 16.

Tickets should be purchased online to allow for contactless payment.

Online reservations will be required for daily outdoor programming.

The Hardwicke Interpretive Center will remain closed.

Library

On Tuesday, June 2, three Fort Worth Public Library locations opened to offer limited services under continued safety protocols:

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane.

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd.

These locations will be open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Curbside service will continue at these three locations, and will expand to more locations later in June.

Visitors can stay for no longer than one hour, including computer use and material checkout. Building occupancy will be limited to 25% of each location's capacity.

Customers must check out items using the self-service checkout kiosks.

In-person programs will not be offered, but the City of Fort Worth said staff members are creating online video presentations and coordinating live classes via Zoom.

The digital library has also expanded to offer more resources.

Log Cabin Village

The village will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday beginning on June 16.

Reservations and prepayment will be required to allow for contactless payment.

The buildings will be viewable from the doorways, but guests may not enter the buildings, the City of Fort Worth said.

McLeland Tennis Center

According to the City of Fort Worth, indoor courts will reopen in June, but no more than 10 players will be allowed at one time.

Municipal Court

Fort Worth Municipal Court's first-floor service windows will reopen with limited capacity from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety and Courts Building.

Through "Court on Demand," the public can appear remotely to perform many court functions, including entering pleas, requesting payment plans, community service, compliance dismissals, driver's safety course, deferred disposition and others.

Individuals can access the "Court on Demand" feature with a stable internet connection, a video device with a microphone, and a working email address. Residents can also receive and sign documents electronically.

Virtual courtroom appearances can be requested by calling 817-392-6700 or visiting the municipal court webpage.

Park Reservations

Residents can reserve park facilities and practice fields for fewer than 10 attendees or participants.

To make reservations, call 817-392-5718.