“Here’s Johnny!” Athlete Breaks Down Bathroom Door in Sochi

The city of Sochi, or rather a jammed shower door in the Olympic village, got its first taste of the meaning of "Don't Mess With Texas" Saturday afternoon.

Team USA bobsledder Johnny Quinn found himself in a precarious situation Saturday after taking a shower, when the solid bathroom door became jammed and refused to open.

Alone, and with no cell phone to call for help, Quinn did the only reasonable thing a tough Texan athlete could do: He tore a hole through the door and climbed out.

Like the scene from "The Shining" when Jack Nicolson's character breaks down the bathroom door, sticks his smiling face inside, and declares, "Heeeere's Johnny!" Quinn burst through the door and subsequently tweeted a photo of his successful demolition.

"I was taking a shower and the door got locked/jammed," tweeted Quinn. "With no phone to call for help, I used my bobsled push training to break out."

The McKinney, Texas native hashtagged his tweet with "SochiJailBreak."

This is one of the many amusing, and yet troubling, problems documented by athletes and journalists staying in Sochi hotel rooms for the Winter Games.

With obviously successful "push training," Quinn should be quite the adversary in his two-man and four-man bobsled events on Feb. 22 and 23. Make sure to watch this tough Texan go for the gold on NBC.