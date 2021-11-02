Here's How to Get a Free Ride to the Polls on Election Day

North Texas public transit providers are offering voters free rides to polling places on Election Day.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

DART is providing FREE transportation to voting locations on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART bus, light rail, Dallas Streetcar, GoLink and Paratransit service, and on the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

No proof of voter registration is required to ride free on Nov. 2. GoLink riders can use the promo code "VOTE21" at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the GoPass app on Nov. 2.

For more information on riding DART to vote, visit www.DART.org/Vote.

Denton County Transportation Authority

Voters can ride Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) free on Tuesday to cast their ballot. No proof of voter registration or destination is required.

Voters can ride the A-train commuter rail, the Connect Bus system in Denton and Lewisville, the University of North Texas Campus Shuttles, the Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand service, and the Downtown Denton Transit Center Evening On-Demand service to get to a voting location.

Election Day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denton County voters can find their polling places at votedenton.com or by using the Denton County interactive map.

Trinity Metro

Voters who ride Trinity Metro can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID and ride for free on Tuesday. The transit services included in the program are:

Trinity Metro's bus routes

Mercantile ZIPZONE Southside ZIPZONE, South Tarrant ZIPZONE

ACCESS paratransit, plus Tarrant County Transportation Services (TCTS)

Northeast Transportation Services (NETS)

Arlington's Via and Handitran

For more information on Trinity Metro's Election Day free ride promotion, visit ridetrinitymetro.org.