Here are some new foods and drinks that will be at the State Fair this year

The State Fair of Texas just got even better with new foods and drinks.

Even though these items didn’t make the 10 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists, there are plenty of delicious flavors to discover.

Fairgoers will have a hard time choosing their favorite with all these unique flavor combinations and concepts.

Here are a few foods and drinks that stood out to us.

Savory Bites

This sandwich makes a classic grilled cheese better. The Boujee Grilled Cheese adds fresh arugula, thinly sliced green apples, turkey and scratch-made cranberry mayo on top of two different cheeses.

Does it get more Texas than the Cornbread Sausage Bomb? The fried bites incorporate four common flavors in Texas cooking – cornbread, smoked sausage, pimento cheese and jalapeños. To tie it all together the dish is served with a side of jalapeños ranch dipping sauce.

Handheld fried food is a staple at the State Fair and the Fried Monte Qristo is no exception. A BBQ spin is put on the classic by adding brisket, American cheese, and smoked turkey breast with Swiss. The sandwich is fried to golden perfection and served with a side of raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce.

Refreshing Sips

The Cotton Candyrita is an eye-catching treat fairgoers can sip on. The drink is rimmed with cotton candy pink sugar and topped with fresh cotton candy. But it’s not just a margarita with cotton candy on the side, the drink is infused with the sugary floss.

Sweet and spicy, a combination that can be found in the Fried Fireball Shot. Served in a shot glass, a deep-fried piece of angel food cake is topped with a shot of Fireball Cinnamon.

This drink is as blue of the sky of Texas, the La Pitfina is a wine-based drink with vibrant shades of blue throughout the drink.

Sweet Treats

Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee makes the traditional coffee treat even better. The cake is infused with a slow-brewed coffee then battered and deep fried. Finished off with powdered sugar and served with a side of condensed milk.

Even though pickles are salty we’re classifying The Fruity Pebble Pickle as a dessert. A whole dill pickle is wrapped in a Fruit Roll-Up and a Fruit by the foot. Then it’s drizzled in sugar syrup and coated in Fruity Pebbles. All that is topped off with a strawberry snow cone syrup.

A popular ice cream flavor, cookies and cream, is now a churro. Churreos are mini churros drizzled in chocolate syrup and cream cheese, and of course, topped with crushed Oreos.

