Henderson County Sheriff's Office Searching for 2 Suspects in Connection With Brownsboro Killing

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating two felony fugitives.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the two suspects are wanted in the killing of a man over the weekend in the Brownsboro area of Henderson County.

The suspects, Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson, are believed to have left the Brownsboro area, officials said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects should contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.