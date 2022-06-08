Help Wanted: State Fair of Texas is Hiring

Big Tex is hiring!

The State Fair of Texas is hiring for thousands of seasonal positions. Applications are available online for different departments.

This year, there will be more than 7,000 seasonal jobs with around 2,200 people employed directly by the State Fair of Texas.

This year, the starting wage is $15.21/hour, which is 19-percent more than last year’s $12.38.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

They are hiring for coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance, and plumbing.

As the annual event is a collection of small businesses, the remaining seasonal positions are offered by our business partners, including contractors, food and beverage concessionaires, ride and games operators, vendors, clean team, and security.

The State Fair of Texas has also partnered with local organizations to open computer facilities around town so people can have access to internet to apply.

For more information on the library locations, please visit DallasLibrary2.org. Please see below for details on the participating locations:

Cornerstone Baptist Church

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

1621 South Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

(214) 426-5468

Martin Luther King Branch Library

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.;

Thursdays – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

(972) 670-0344

Park South YMCA

Hours: Mondays through Thursday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

2500 Romaine Ave.

Dallas, TX 75215

(214) 421-5301The Senior Source

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

3910 Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas, Texas 75219

(214) 823-5700

info@theseniorsource.org

TR Hoover Community Development Center

Hours: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

5106 Bexar St.

Dallas, TX 75215

(214) 421-2420

West Dallas Public Library

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursdays – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

2332 Singleton Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75212

(214) 670-6445