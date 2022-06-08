State Fair of Texas

Help Wanted: State Fair of Texas is Hiring

By Laura Harris

state fair of texas ferris wheel
NBC 5 News

Big Tex is hiring!

The State Fair of Texas is hiring for thousands of seasonal positions. Applications are available online for different departments.

This year, there will be more than 7,000 seasonal jobs with around 2,200 people employed directly by the State Fair of Texas.

This year, the starting wage is $15.21/hour, which is 19-percent more than last year’s $12.38.

They are hiring for coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance, and plumbing.

As the annual event is a collection of small businesses, the remaining seasonal positions are offered by our business partners, including contractors, food and beverage concessionaires, ride and games operators, vendors, clean team, and security.

The State Fair of Texas has also partnered with local organizations to open computer facilities around town so people can have access to internet to apply.

