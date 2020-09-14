Help Wanted: Amazon Offering 6,500 Jobs in North Texas

Amazon announced Monday they are hiring for 100,000 new full and part-time jobs across the country. 6,500 of those jobs with be in North Texas.

The online, retail giant said that is in addition to the more than 43,500 jobs already created in Texas.

Jobs will start at $15.00 per hour with benefits starting on the first day on the job.

Amazon said they opened 75 fulfillment and delivery stations this year and hundreds of additional locations are opening by the end of the year to serve customers during what is expected to be their biggest peak season ever.

CLICK HERE to find out how to apply.