Help Ensure Every Headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery Gets a Wreath

Last year, North Texans made sure there was no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the holiday season -- it's time to do it again.

This year 43,299 graves need a wreath. According to the Wreaths Across America website, more than 12,800 wreaths have been donated so far.

The NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network has set up a page to make it easy for viewers to donate. Veteran's Network is an employee resource group within NBC Universal -- member Cynthia Garcia's son Adam who was mortally wounded in Iraq is buried at DFW National Cemetery and each year Vet Net members volunteer to lay wreaths in the section where Garcia is buried.

Wreaths are $15 each, but for every two wreaths donated a third will be added to the donation. The donation deadline is Nov. 30.

CLICK HERE to donate via the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network.

The fresh wreaths are all donated and placed at the headstones by volunteers, as well as family.

Mary and Chris Bush started the local Wreaths Across America chapter the same year their son - soldier Cpl. Peter Courcy of Frisco - was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

Ever since then, they’ve collected donations to purchase fresh wreaths to lay on the memorials at the cemetery. In the first year, they laid 250 wreaths. The endeavor has grown over the years, with thousands of volunteers helping place wreaths at every single grave in 2019.

Thousands helped lay wreaths at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Saturday – the first time every headstone was decorated with a wreath for the holiday season.

This year the wreath-laying day will be a little different. Because of the pandemic, there will be no Wreaths Across America ceremony at the cemetery.

Those with family buried at DFW National Cemetery can lay their wreath on Dec. 16 and 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on each day.

The general public will lay wreaths on Dec. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required for anyone volunteering.

MORE: WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for DFW National Cemetery