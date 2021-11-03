In 2019, North Texans made sure there was no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the holiday season -- it's time to do it again.

This year 48,500 graves need a wreath. According to the Wreaths Across America website, more than 13,000 wreaths have been donated so far.

The NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network have set up a page to make it easy for viewers to donate. Veteran's Network is an employee resource group within NBC Universal -- member Cynthia Garcia's son Adam who was mortally wounded in Iraq is buried at DFW National Cemetery and each year Vet Net members volunteer to lay wreaths in the section where Garcia is buried.

Wreaths are $15 each, but for every two wreaths donated a third will be added to the donation. The donation deadline is Nov. 29.

CLICK HERE to donate via the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network.

The fresh wreaths are all donated and placed at the headstones by volunteers, as well as family.

Mary and Chris Bush started the local Wreaths Across America chapter the same year their son - soldier Cpl. Peter Courcy of Frisco - was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

Ever since then, they’ve collected donations to purchase fresh wreaths to lay on the memorials at the cemetery. In the first year, they laid 250 wreaths. The endeavor has grown over the years, with thousands of volunteers helping place wreaths at every single grave in 2019.

This year, the Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the cemetery on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

If you aren't aware of how massive the DFW National Cemetery is, it is one of the largest in the country, with a capacity of 280,000.