Help Conserve Energy By Following These Steps

Texans can do their part to help conserve electricity with a few simple steps:

  • Turn down your thermostats to 68 degrees
  • Close blinds and curtains to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances
  • Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.)
  • Businesses should minimize the use of lighting and electric-consuming equipment as much as possible
  • Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

