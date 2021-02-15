Help Conserve Energy By Following These Steps

Texans can do their part to help conserve electricity with a few simple steps:

Turn down your thermostats to 68 degrees

Close blinds and curtains to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.)

Businesses should minimize the use of lighting and electric-consuming equipment as much as possible

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes