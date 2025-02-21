Agencies prepare for increased utility assistance requests after recent extreme cold

In Lewisville, at Christian Community Action, also known as CCA, the food pantry already serves a record number of more than 800 families a week.

President and CEO Gilbert Montez said the need will grow as people start to receive high utility bills from the recent extreme cold weather.

“We'll see those utility bills start to come in the next few months,” Montez said. “Yes, we'll have a higher demand for those kinds of things.”

Many people will have to adjust their budgets to cover the extra cost of staying warm.

“I’m working, but I make less money than before I used to,” Ruth Rivas said while visiting CCA for assistance.

Rivas said getting a little help from the food pantry allows her to shift her income to other necessities.

“I save money on food so I can buy some clothes for my kids, and bills,” Rivas said.

CCA also provides other services, such as financial assistance for rent and utilities.

“That’s exactly why we have all these services that we provide, because if we can help them with food, then maybe we can help save some money so they can pay their utility bill,” Montez said.

CCA and other organizations that offer assistance have applications available on their websites.

Montez said it’s very important to seek help early before things get out of control.

“They come in with eviction notices and then say, the utilities are going to be disconnected today,” Montez explained. “Well, they had that disconnection notice for a few days, maybe a few weeks. So, if they need help, come in and let’s see if we can help them.”

