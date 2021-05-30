Indianapolis 500

Helio Castroneves Wins Indianapolis 500 for 4th Time

By Jenna Fryer

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners Sunday, and then scaled the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of the largest crowd since the start of the pandemic.

The Brazilian joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, his former mentor at Team Penske, as the only four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Mears was the last driver to join the club in 1991.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Castroneves won his third 500 in 2009 and has been chasing win No. 4 ever since.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 5 hours ago

18-Year-Old Dead, Woman Wounded in Old East Dallas Shooting: Police

covid-19 vaccine 17 hours ago

Parkland Hospital Closes COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Site

At 46 years old, in his first season no longer driving for Roger Penske, he held off Alex Palou to win the 105th running of the race in front of 135,000 fans — the most at any sports event in the world since the pandemic began 18 months ago. The number represented 40% of the speedway’s capacity and was agreed upon by health officials.

A year ago, no fans were allowed for the race that was delayed from May to August. This year, celebrities were back and fans were everywhere and they were treated to a win by one of the most popular drivers in Indy 500 history.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indianapolis 500IndyCarHelio Castronevesindy 500
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us