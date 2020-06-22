Helicopter Crew Helps Rescue Person Stuck at Top of Flag Pole

A Texas DPS helicopter crew was called upon to help rescue a person trapped at the top of a flag pole Monday evening.

This happened in the 12400 block of N. Stemmons Freeway in Farmers Branch.

Officials with the Farmers Branch Police Department said the person was working on the flag pole, when they had a medical emergency and became stuck.

Farmers Branch firefighters responded to access the situation, but a Texas DPS helicopter was quickly called to help.

Someone inside the helicopter rappelled down to the person stuck on the pole and rescued them. Both people were then lowered to the ground, where medical crews were waiting.

There's no word tonight on the condition of the person.