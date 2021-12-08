Hebron High Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student, Inappropriate Relationship

A Hebron High School computer science teacher is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting and having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students.

Police said detectives arrested 43-year-old Jared S. Stites, of Little Elm, at a Lewisville ISD administration building Wednesday morning after a juvenile student reported the alleged incident last week.

"During the resulting investigation, detectives established probable cause to obtain two warrants for the teacher’s arrest," police said in a statement.

Police have released no further details about the reported incident other than that it was alleged to have taken place on campus when the child was 16 years old. It's not immediately clear when the incident was said to have taken place.

Stites has been charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student. Both charges are second-degree felonies.

On the district's website, Stites is listed as a teacher in AP Computer Sci I & II, Computer Sci III, and TCAP Ind. Studies. According to a school board meeting recap from Sept. 9, 2019, Stites was a finalist in the 2019 Tech Titans of the Future - High School Math/Science teacher category and was the subject of a related article in the Dallas Business Journal.

Stites is currently being held in the Carrollton City Jail. Bond has not yet been set and it's not clear if Stites has obtained an attorney.