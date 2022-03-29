HEB ISD Taps Deputy Superintendent to Fill Superintendent Role

The HEB ISD officially has a new leader.

The HEB ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Joseph ("Joe") Harrington as the district's next superintendent at its most recent meeting.

Harrington was named as the lone finalist for the position on February 28.

Harrington currently serves as HEB ISD's Deputy Superintendent for Educational Operations and previously served as the school district's Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Administration.

Prior to joining HEB ISD in 2013, Dr. Harrington taught science and high school biology and coached student-athletes for 16 years in three states before taking on assistant principal and principal roles in Northwest ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

School board president Matt Romero said Joe Harrington is a great fit to lead HEB ISD. "Joe understands that empowering every student to excel while maintaining our responsibilities to the local community requires strategic planning and clear communication."

Dr. Harrington is excited to lead the school district forward. "Every student, teacher, and supporting employee has a unique story and pathway to success. HEB ISD is a special place because this community believes we all have a responsibility to enable students to thrive - we truly are better together."

HEB ISD's current superintendent, Steve Chapman, announced his retirement in December after a successful 38 year career serving Texas public schools.