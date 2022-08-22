public transit

Heavy Rainfall Affects Public Transit Across North Texas

DART and TEXRail announce possible delays

By NBC DFW Staff

From submerged vehicles to flight cancellations, the weather has heavily affected Monday travel across North Texas, including DART and TEXRail.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announces that bus and light rail services may be impacted. DART says its riders can stay informed about service delays by contacting DART Customer Information at (214) 979-1111, DART GoPass App, or by registering for DART Alerts on Dart.org.

In addition, TEXRail Trains announces to expect significant delays and stated that they will be operating at reduced speeds for the safety of passengers and crews. Riders can expect delays throughout the day as the rain continues.

For transit updates, visit Trinity Metro.

